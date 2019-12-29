WATCH: Postgame ESPN interview with Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, December 29, 2019 1:15 AM

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and standout quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke with ESPN following their team's dramatic Fiesta Bowl win.\

"In the end, our guys showed what they were made of," Swinney said. "They got a heart of a champion and the eye of the Tiger and the favor of God was with us tonight."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Cowherd calls out Ohio State for blaming officiating in Fiesta Bowl
WATCH: Cowherd calls out Ohio State for blaming officiating in Fiesta Bowl
Swinney on beat-up Tigers: "Ain't nobody ok"
Swinney on beat-up Tigers: "Ain't nobody ok"
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week