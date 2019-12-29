WATCH: Postgame ESPN interview with Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and standout quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke with ESPN following their team's dramatic Fiesta Bowl win.\ "In the end, our guys showed what they were made of," Swinney said. "They got a heart of a champion and the eye of the Tiger and the favor of God was with us tonight."