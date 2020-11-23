WATCH: Players, coordinators react to Clemson-FSU postponement
Monday, November 23, 2020

No. 4-ranked Clemson had an unscheduled week off after heading to Tallahassee for a game with Florida State and both teams' medical personnel not agreeing on moving forward with playing.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney ardently backed his program Sunday and said they did everything right according to the protocols after learning the news of a player testing positive after traveling with the team Friday.

Understandably, that was the topic of the day for Clemson's players and coordinators Monday:

FSU’s Norvell responds to Swinney’s comments that game wasn't postponed for COVID
LISTEN: Fiery Dabo Swinney says cancellation was due to FSU’s admin not COVID
ESPN Playoff Predictor features Clemson outside top-4 most likely in
