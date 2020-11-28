WATCH: Pat Narduzzi reacts to 52-17 blowout loss to Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 28, 2020 9:55 PM
Pittsburgh played hard but came away with the road loss
Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke to the media during his postgame press conference after his team's 52-17 loss to Clemson on Saturday.

"You know, first of all, give Clemson credit. It's a good football team," he said. "Trevor Lawrence, ETN, they are great football players."

Narduzzi knows you can't give good football teams several turnovers and expect to pull off the upset.

"We gave them some short fields early for sure," he said. "You know, with four interceptions, and that's kind of been a tale against really good football teams, we've turned the ball over and not really giving ourselves a chance. We started slow but again, give Clemson credit. They probably overwhelmed our offensive line a little bit with having three starters out again today. We just didn't get things done."

Check out the full post-game press conference below:

