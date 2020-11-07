WATCH: Notre Dame storms field after OT win over No. 1 Clemson

No. 1 Clemson was knocked off 47-44 by No. 4 Notre Dame in double overtime on Saturday night.

The loss snapped 39 straight regular-season wins by the Tigers.

After the final play, the Notre Dame fans stormed the field with joy after the big-time win over Clemson. Obviously, that type of crowding is not ideal, with the current COVID-19 pandemic still on the upswing in many parts of the country.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly warned his team that fans could rush the field if they win.

"I told our team at our walkthrough today, he said. "I just want you to know when we win this thing, the fans are gonna storm the field, and with COVID being as it is, we gotta get off the field and get to the tunnel."

With the win over No. 1 Clemson, it was Notre Dame's first win over a No. 1 opponent since 1993.

Check it out below:

Notre Dame knocks off #1 Clemson and the students storm the field! pic.twitter.com/SHjBIPvfpz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 8, 2020

Notre Dame fans stormed the field after their 2OT win over Clemson pic.twitter.com/mkNnB4mXow — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2020

Notre Dame fans stormed the field after taking down No. 1 Clemson pic.twitter.com/4eyhD0qb8k — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) November 8, 2020

I think all 11,011 fans in the stadium not wearing orange and purple are on the field. pic.twitter.com/tIX1thGDAQ — Eric Hansen (@EHansenNDI) November 8, 2020

Covid testing results of Notre Dame team on Wednesday will be of national interest after student body stormed field after the game. Just hope Clemson players were not affected but seemed like Tigers stayed on sideline. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 8, 2020

Not sure how the contract tracing will work for the ACC after the Notre Dame superspreader event. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 8, 2020

Notre Dame beats Clemson and all we can talk about is Covid. It’s a frustrating world we live in. — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) November 8, 2020