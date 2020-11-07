WATCH: Notre Dame storms field after OT win over No. 1 Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 7, 2020 11:54 PM
Notre Dame won a hard-fought game against No. 1 Clemson
No. 1 Clemson was knocked off 47-44 by No. 4 Notre Dame in double overtime on Saturday night.

The loss snapped 39 straight regular-season wins by the Tigers.

After the final play, the Notre Dame fans stormed the field with joy after the big-time win over Clemson. Obviously, that type of crowding is not ideal, with the current COVID-19 pandemic still on the upswing in many parts of the country.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly warned his team that fans could rush the field if they win.

"I told our team at our walkthrough today, he said. "I just want you to know when we win this thing, the fans are gonna storm the field, and with COVID being as it is, we gotta get off the field and get to the tunnel."

With the win over No. 1 Clemson, it was Notre Dame's first win over a No. 1 opponent since 1993.

Check it out below:

