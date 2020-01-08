WATCH: National Championship hype video
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, January 8, 2020 2:02 PM
Swinney and Co. have collected a ton of hardware in the last decade
Will Clemson win another National Championship to further their dominance nationally in the last five seasons and add to their impressive 29-game winning streak?

It's almost time to find out as No. 1 LSU will battle No. 3 Clemson in the National Championship game on January 13.

Check out this hype video to get you ready for the epic matchup:

