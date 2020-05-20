WATCH: Mike Williams with impressive one-handed catches at home
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams had an quality 2019 season with 49 catches for 1,001 yards (20.4 ypc) and two touchdowns.

Williams is still working to improve his football skills while stuck at home during the pandemic.

Check out the following short video of him making several impressive one-handed catches, courtesy of the Chargers' Twitter account.

