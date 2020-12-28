WATCH: Mike Williams with game-ending interception

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams had an interception in the endzone off of Drew Lock as time expired to preserve Sunday's 19-16 win over the Denver Broncos.

The Chargers were in prevent defense of the game's final play and luckily had Williams in the game for his ability to high point and catch a highly contested ball.

Obviously, it was Williams' first pick of the season.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Williams is the first player with an interception and 50 receiving yards (4 receptions for 54 yards) in a game since Kennan Allen did in 2017. The last non-Charger to do this feat was Brian Dawkins in 2002.

“I thought it was a great idea. Big time by him," Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said in postgame interviews.