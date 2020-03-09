WATCH: Mic'd up with Robbie Caldwell
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, March 9, 2020 7:43 PM
Caldwell has 42 years of college coaching experience
Clemson's spring practices have been underway as offensive lineman coach Robbie Caldwell is teaching another talented group of 'big uglies.'

In 2019, Caldwell became the second active FBS assistant coach to coach 500 career games at the collegiate level.

He was mic'd up in the following video, courtesy of Clemson Football.

"I'm going to have to give you some medicine that you won't like," he said to his players.

