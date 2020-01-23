|
WATCH: Mic'd up with Deshaun Watson at 2020 Pro Bowl
|Thursday, January 23, 2020 4:37 PM- -
Houston Texans quarterback
Deshaun Watson has been practicing this week to get ready for the 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida on Sunday.
This is Watson's second consecutive Pro-Bowl as he earned the recognition again this season going 314-for-463 passing for 3,668 yards, 26 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and 100.4 passer rating. Watson was mic'd up to give you an inside look at what a quarterback sees during practice in the following video.
“Cold out here, boy!” ??— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 23, 2020
QB1. Mic’d up.@deshaunwatson | #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/7vFSqgw1a6
Watson talks about his offseason plans:
Good vibes at the #ProBowl. ??— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 23, 2020
1-on-1 with @deshaunwatson. pic.twitter.com/7P8DTBscTs
Watson interviewing Lamar Jackson:
Watson taking selfies with his fans:
DW4 selfies are the best selfies. ??@deshaunwatson | #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/ekzw0uuceq— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 23, 2020