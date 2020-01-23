WATCH: Mic'd up with Deshaun Watson at 2020 Pro Bowl
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, January 23, 2020 4:37 PM
WATCH: Mic'd up with Deshaun Watson at 2020 Pro Bowl

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been practicing this week to get ready for the 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida on Sunday.

This is Watson's second consecutive Pro-Bowl as he earned the recognition again this season going 314-for-463 passing for 3,668 yards, 26 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and 100.4 passer rating.

Watson was mic'd up to give you an inside look at what a quarterback sees during practice in the following video.

Watson talks about his offseason plans:

Watson interviewing Lamar Jackson:

Watson taking selfies with his fans:

