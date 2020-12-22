WATCH: Mackensie Alexander shows off his high-stepping skills after pick
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 22, Tue 14:07
Alexander had an interception against Big Ben (Joseph Maiorana - USA Today Sports)
Alexander had an interception against Big Ben (Joseph Maiorana - USA Today Sports)

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander had six tackles and an interception during his team's surprising 27-17 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Alexander's interception in the first quarter against Ben Roethlisberger was pretty special as he picked off the pass and took it 21 yards and hilariously high-stepped out-of-bounds.

There was room to cut upfield for more yardage, but he decided to go all Deion Sanders and show off his moves instead.

Alexander didn't get a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, but the Steeler's Chukwuma Okorafor did for shoving Alexander while out of bounds.

Check out the funny moment below:

