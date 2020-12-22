WATCH: Mackensie Alexander shows off his high-stepping skills after pick

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander had six tackles and an interception during his team's surprising 27-17 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. Alexander's interception in the first quarter against Ben Roethlisberger was pretty special as he picked off the pass and took it 21 yards and hilariously high-stepped out-of-bounds. There was room to cut upfield for more yardage, but he decided to go all Deion Sanders and show off his moves instead. Alexander didn't get a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, but the Steeler's Chukwuma Okorafor did for shoving Alexander while out of bounds.

Great interception, but next time cut back and go score instead of high stepping at the 45 yard line SMH. #MNF pic.twitter.com/gMfVSTG1iV — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 22, 2020