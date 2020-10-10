WATCH: Lou Holtz prediction for Clemson-Miami

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Buddies Mark May and Lou Holtz on 'The Crowd's Line College Football Show' made their predictions on the ACC showdown featuring No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Miami on Saturday night.

May picked the Tigers to win but not as much as Vegas is predicting (-15.5).

"I think Clemson wins this game but closer than the experts think," he said. I got Clemson winning this game 41 to 30."

Holtz had Clemson winning in a close game decided by only a field goal.

"I think Clemson will prevail because it's at home and because they have Trevor Lawrence, because they have ETN, but I think it's 24 Clemson, Miami 21," he said.