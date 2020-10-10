WATCH: Lou Holtz prediction for Clemson-Miami
Saturday, October 10, 2020
Holtz and May are still doing predictions in 2020
Buddies Mark May and Lou Holtz on 'The Crowd's Line College Football Show' made their predictions on the ACC showdown featuring No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Miami on Saturday night.

May picked the Tigers to win but not as much as Vegas is predicting (-15.5).

"I think Clemson wins this game but closer than the experts think," he said. I got Clemson winning this game 41 to 30."

Holtz had Clemson winning in a close game decided by only a field goal.

"I think Clemson will prevail because it's at home and because they have Trevor Lawrence, because they have ETN, but I think it's 24 Clemson, Miami 21," he said.

