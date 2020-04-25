WATCH: K'Von Wallace and family react to him being drafted by Eagles

Former Clemson safety K'Von Wallace was selected No. 127 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. Check out these video of Wallace and his family celebrating after he was drafted by the Eagles:

?? New Eagles safety K’Von Wallace celebrating being selected by the Eagles in the 4th round today!!!



?? Gotta love the reaction as @KVonWallace and his family are excited to be drafted to the Eagles!!! @6abc @ClemsonFB @ClemsonTigers #KVonWallace #Eagles #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/LmhyJoNZ5F — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) April 25, 2020

Here is the moment new Eagles safety K’Von Wallace from Clemson was drafted



Screams from his family!#Eagles

?? @KVonWallace pic.twitter.com/WBqJQVQcCp — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 25, 2020