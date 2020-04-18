WATCH: K'Von Wallace NFL Draft tape

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out highlights of Clemson safety K'Von Wallace, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Clemson's K'Von Wallace was one of the leaders in the Tigers' secondary and you can always look to find him around the football. The 2019 third-team All-ACC selection finished his Clemson career with 178 tackles, 21 pass breakups and 5 interceptions. Wallace made plays all over the field, exuded confidence and showed leadership that resonated all over the Clemson defense. Check out K'Von Wallace's 2020 NFL Draft Tape right here!