|
WATCH: K'Von Wallace NFL Draft tape
|Saturday, April 18, 2020 9:02 AM- -
Check out highlights of Clemson safety
K'Von Wallace, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: Clemson's K'Von Wallace was one of the leaders in the Tigers' secondary and you can always look to find him around the football. The 2019 third-team All-ACC selection finished his Clemson career with 178 tackles, 21 pass breakups and 5 interceptions. Wallace made plays all over the field, exuded confidence and showed leadership that resonated all over the Clemson defense. Check out K'Von Wallace's 2020 NFL Draft Tape right here!
Video Description: Clemson's K'Von Wallace was one of the leaders in the Tigers' secondary and you can always look to find him around the football. The 2019 third-team All-ACC selection finished his Clemson career with 178 tackles, 21 pass breakups and 5 interceptions. Wallace made plays all over the field, exuded confidence and showed leadership that resonated all over the Clemson defense. Check out K'Von Wallace's 2020 NFL Draft Tape right here!
Tags: K'Von Wallace