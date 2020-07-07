WATCH: Justyn Ross' Top regular season plays of 2019

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out Justyn Ross' top plays of the 2019 regular season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Clemson's Justyn Ross was one of the most dangerous weapons in the ACC last season. The sophomore was a threat all over the field using his size and speed to terrorize opposing defenders. His dazzling jump ball TD reception against Louisville and his sensational deep touchdown versus UVA are just a couple of his outstanding moments.