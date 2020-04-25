|
WATCH: John Simpson gets the call from the Raiders
|Saturday, April 25, 2020 4:35 PM- -
Former Clemson offensive guard
John Simpson was selected with the 109th overall pick in the fourth round by the Raiders Saturday.
He is a second Clemson selection this draft by the Raiders, joining Tanner Muse at No. 100 last night.
Watch the moment Simpson was drafted below:
Dreams ?? Reality— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
Relive the moment @BigJohn74_ heard his name called! pic.twitter.com/BjtorQHDmW
Tags: John Simpson, Tanner Muse