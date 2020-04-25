WATCH: John Simpson gets the call from the Raiders

Former Clemson offensive guard John Simpson was selected with the 109th overall pick in the fourth round by the Raiders Saturday. He is a second Clemson selection this draft by the Raiders, joining Tanner Muse at No. 100 last night.

Watch the moment Simpson was drafted below:

Dreams ?? Reality



Relive the moment @BigJohn74_ heard his name called! pic.twitter.com/BjtorQHDmW — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020