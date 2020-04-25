BREAKING

WATCH: John Simpson gets the call from the Raiders
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, April 25, 2020 4:35 PM

Former Clemson offensive guard John Simpson was selected with the 109th overall pick in the fourth round by the Raiders Saturday.

He is a second Clemson selection this draft by the Raiders, joining Tanner Muse at No. 100 last night.

Watch the moment Simpson was drafted below:

