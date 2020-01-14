|
WATCH: John Newman dunks over Duke's Javin DeLaurier that had Magic Johnson tweeting
|Tuesday, January 14, 2020 10:48 PM- -
John Newman III gave Clemson a lead and sent the home crowd into a frenzy as he unleashed a powerful dunk over a Duke's Javin DeLaurier in this ACC Must-See Moment.
I’m watching Clemson vs. Duke men’s basketball and John Newman just exploded for a left handed dunk that is definitely going to be the number 1 highlight on SportsCenter tonight!!!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 15, 2020