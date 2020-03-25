WATCH: John Newman 2019-2020 season highlights

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out 2019-2020 season highlights of Clemson guard John Newman III, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: John Newman III made the most of his opportunities when on the floor for Clemson during the 2019-20 season. The sophomore guard ranked 3rd on the team with 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. His athleticism was on display regularly for the Tigers this season as he wowed fans with high-flying dunks or circus shots nearly every game. Enjoy this future star's best plays from this season right here!