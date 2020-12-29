|
WATCH: James Skalski eating a plate of nails for breakfast
|2020 Dec 29, Tue 15:05- -
Clemson standout linebacker
James Skalski is a team leader on the defense and known for his toughness.
How tough? So tough that Skalski apparently orders a daily plate of nails for breakfast in the Paw Bistro.
Maybe Skalski's nickname should be 'nails' or 'hammer,' possibly.
Check out the funny clip below:
Ever wonder why we say @JamesSkalski is tough as nails? pic.twitter.com/QT61tfSsvo— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 29, 2020
Tags: James Skalski