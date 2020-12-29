WATCH: James Skalski eating a plate of nails for breakfast
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 29, Tue 15:05
Skalski is having a standout 2020 season
Skalski is having a standout 2020 season

Clemson standout linebacker James Skalski is a team leader on the defense and known for his toughness.

How tough? So tough that Skalski apparently orders a daily plate of nails for breakfast in the Paw Bistro.

Maybe Skalski's nickname should be 'nails' or 'hammer,' possibly.

Check out the funny clip below:

