WATCH: Jackson Carman ranked No. 2 OL in ACC
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, July 31, 2020 12:31 PM

Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman was ranked the No. 2 returning offensive linemen in the ACC according to the following video:

Video Description: The ACC returns loads of offensive line talent in 2020. From Pitt's Jimmy Morrissey at center, Boston College's Zion Johnson at guard and Clemson's Jackson Carman at tackle, the ACC has great players all across the o-line. Check our list of the top 5 returning offensive linemen in the ACC.

