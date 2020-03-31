WATCH: Isaiah Simmons working out before NFL draft
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, March 31, 2020 1:23 PM
At least we can exercise (with social distancing of course) during this coronavirus pandemic.

Clemson hybrid linebacker Isaiah Simmons has been working out to stay sharp for the possible 2020 NFL season at Top Speed Strength and Conditioning in Lenexa, Kansas.

Simmons is viewed as a Top 5 type prospect for the upcoming NFL draft by the majority of scouts.

Check out some highlights of his workout:

