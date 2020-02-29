WATCH: Isaiah Simmons runs blazing fast 40-yard dash at NFL Combine
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, February 29, 2020 9:02 PM
WATCH: Isaiah Simmons runs blazing fast 40-yard dash at NFL Combine

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons has track speed with his 238-pound frame.

Simmons proved his elite athleticism once again by showing off during Saturday's NFL Combine by running a blazing fast 4.39 forty-yard dash. He declined to run a second time as the run was already the second-fastest unofficial time in history for a linebacker behind Shaquem Griffin (4.38) in 2018.

His other results from the combine included an explosive 39-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot broad jump. These freakish measurables should keep Simmons in talks as a top-five type prospect.

Check out video of him running his 40-yard dash below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Isaiah Simmons runs blazing fast 40-yard dash at NFL Combine
WATCH: Isaiah Simmons runs blazing fast 40-yard dash at NFL Combine
WATCH: Dawes hits game-winner for amazing finish as Tigers upset No. 6 FSU
WATCH: Dawes hits game-winner for amazing finish as Tigers upset No. 6 FSU
Todd McShay talks NFL draft projection of Isaiah Simmons
Todd McShay talks NFL draft projection of Isaiah Simmons
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week