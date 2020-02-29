|
WATCH: Isaiah Simmons runs blazing fast 40-yard dash at NFL Combine
|Saturday, February 29, 2020 9:02 PM- -
Clemson linebacker
Isaiah Simmons has track speed with his 238-pound frame.
Simmons proved his elite athleticism once again by showing off during Saturday's NFL Combine by running a blazing fast 4.39 forty-yard dash. He declined to run a second time as the run was already the second-fastest unofficial time in history for a linebacker behind Shaquem Griffin (4.38) in 2018. His other results from the combine included an explosive 39-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot broad jump. These freakish measurables should keep Simmons in talks as a top-five type prospect.
Check out video of him running his 40-yard dash below:
#Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 1, 2020
6-4 (93rd percentile)
39” vert (92nd percentile)
11’0” broad (98th percentile)
4.39 40-yard (99th percentile)
This is Earth’s greatest defender pic.twitter.com/uXboqqGT0Z
Isaiah Simmons— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 1, 2020
2020 #NFLCombine
• Taller than DK Metcalf
• Heavier than Roquan Smith
• Faster than Devin Hester
• Jumps higher than Julio Jones
• More explosive than Alvin Kamara@ClemsonFB @isaiahsimmons25 pic.twitter.com/NeotE79Ivg
Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons’ Combine results so far:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2020
??6-4, 238 pounds
??9 5/8th inch hands, 33 3/8th inch arms
??39” vertical jump
??11-foot broad jump
??4.39 40
This man was built in a lab.
Mayock with that look when you see a Clemson Tiger worth taking at 4 but it’s a year too late pic.twitter.com/xKuf5YeCBL— George Chahrouri (@PFF_George) March 1, 2020
Some of those #Clemson highlights from Isaiah Simmons after he clocked that wicked 4.39 40-yard dash. Needless to say, you can see the sick closing speed for a 6-3 238 pound linebacker/safety. Gotta believe the #Lions will give him a look at #3 overall. pic.twitter.com/VvnG3YJcx4— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 1, 2020
Confirmed. @isaiahsimmons25 is fast. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/ABtvtOAeUt— NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2020