WATCH: Isaiah Simmons runs blazing fast 40-yard dash at NFL Combine

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons has track speed with his 238-pound frame. Simmons proved his elite athleticism once again by showing off during Saturday's NFL Combine by running a blazing fast 4.39 forty-yard dash. He declined to run a second time as the run was already the second-fastest unofficial time in history for a linebacker behind Shaquem Griffin (4.38) in 2018. His other results from the combine included an explosive 39-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot broad jump. These freakish measurables should keep Simmons in talks as a top-five type prospect.

Check out video of him running his 40-yard dash below:

#Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons



6-4 (93rd percentile)

39” vert (92nd percentile)

11’0” broad (98th percentile)

4.39 40-yard (99th percentile)



This is Earth’s greatest defender pic.twitter.com/uXboqqGT0Z — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 1, 2020

Isaiah Simmons

2020 #NFLCombine



• Taller than DK Metcalf



• Heavier than Roquan Smith



• Faster than Devin Hester



• Jumps higher than Julio Jones



• More explosive than Alvin Kamara@ClemsonFB @isaiahsimmons25 pic.twitter.com/NeotE79Ivg — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 1, 2020

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons’ Combine results so far:

??6-4, 238 pounds

??9 5/8th inch hands, 33 3/8th inch arms

??39” vertical jump

??11-foot broad jump

??4.39 40



This man was built in a lab. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2020

Mayock with that look when you see a Clemson Tiger worth taking at 4 but it’s a year too late pic.twitter.com/xKuf5YeCBL — George Chahrouri (@PFF_George) March 1, 2020

Some of those #Clemson highlights from Isaiah Simmons after he clocked that wicked 4.39 40-yard dash. Needless to say, you can see the sick closing speed for a 6-3 238 pound linebacker/safety. Gotta believe the #Lions will give him a look at #3 overall. pic.twitter.com/VvnG3YJcx4 — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 1, 2020