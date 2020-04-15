WATCH: Isaiah Simmons NFL Draft tape

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the latest highlights of Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Clemson's Isaiah Simmons will go down as one of the Tigers' most dynamic and versatile defenders of all-time. Simmons wowed scouts with his otherworldly combination of size (6'4", 238 lbs) and speed (4.39 40-yard dash) . The 2019 ACC Defensive Player Of The Year and Butkus Award Winner finished his illustrious career with 253 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and 4.0 interceptions. He is one of the 2020 NFL Draft's premiere prospects as he is a threat to offenses from anywhere on the field from multiple positions. Sit back and prepare to be amazed by one of Clemson's all-time greats, Isaiah Simmons.