WATCH: Incoming Clemson QB excited to get to work

Helms is living a dream to step on Clemson's campus.

Hunter Helms is ready to get to work as he enters what he calls the most-talented QB room in the country.

The Gray Collegiate Academy (S.C.) QB will be a preferred walk-on for the Tigers in a room with Trevor Lawrence, Taisun Phommachanh and DJ Uiagalelei.

He passed for over 4,000 yards last season with 47 TDs to five interceptions and a 74.7 completion rate. He tossed for over 9,000 yards as a high school QB.

"I'm just trying to go up there and work as hard as I can and whatever happens -- happens," Helms told WLTX. "Obviously a scholarship is one of my main goals. But I'm just excited to get up there and get working. Being out there at practice and I'm excited to do that and running down The Hill. Just excited to do all of those things."

Helms (6-2 205) talks his transition to Clemson coming up next month and more below:

