WATCH: Hunter Tyson 2019-2020 season highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, April 2, 2020 3:04 PM

Check out 2019-2020 season highlights of Clemson forward Hunter Tyson, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Hunter Tyson brought energy and enthusiasm to the court for Clemson during the 2019-20 season. The sophomore forward averaged 5.5 points, and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 44.5% from the floor.

