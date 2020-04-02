WATCH: Hunter Tyson 2019-2020 season highlights

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out 2019-2020 season highlights of Clemson forward Hunter Tyson, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Hunter Tyson brought energy and enthusiasm to the court for Clemson during the 2019-20 season. The sophomore forward averaged 5.5 points, and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 44.5% from the floor.