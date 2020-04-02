|
WATCH: Hunter Tyson 2019-2020 season highlights
|Thursday, April 2, 2020 3:04 PM- -
Check out 2019-2020 season highlights of Clemson forward
Hunter Tyson, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: Hunter Tyson brought energy and enthusiasm to the court for Clemson during the 2019-20 season. The sophomore forward averaged 5.5 points, and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 44.5% from the floor.
