WATCH: Hunter Renfrow with fabulous catch vs. Patriots
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, September 27, 2020 3:19 PM
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow with fabulous catch vs. Patriots

'WRU' strikes again.

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow caught an impressive 26-yard catch against two Patriots' defensive backs on Sunday afternoon.

So far in the contest, Renfrow has three catches for 54 yards.

He has five catches for 58 yards through the first two NFL games.

Check it out below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow with fabulous catch vs. Patriots
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow with fabulous catch vs. Patriots
Miami starting safety to miss first half vs. Clemson
Miami starting safety to miss first half vs. Clemson
Clemson drops couple of first-place votes in new Coaches Poll
Clemson drops couple of first-place votes in new Coaches Poll
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Hunter Renfrow News
Top Clemson News of the Week