WATCH: Hunter Renfrow with fabulous catch vs. Patriots
|Sunday, September 27, 2020 3:19 PM- -
'WRU' strikes again.
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow caught an impressive 26-yard catch against two Patriots' defensive backs on Sunday afternoon.
So far in the contest, Renfrow has three catches for 54 yards.
He has five catches for 58 yards through the first two NFL games.
Check it out below:
Hunter Renfrow is ELITE ?? (via @Raiders) pic.twitter.com/w6XgI28Cdy— Overtime (@overtime) September 27, 2020
This Hunter Renfrow catch ??— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 27, 2020
(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/ZtZklrsrQP
