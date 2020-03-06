WATCH: Hunter Renfrow spends time with HS students talking breakfast
Renfrow eating breakfast with high school kids in Las Vegas
Renfrow eating breakfast with high school kids in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow has a new secret weapon... BREAKFAST.

Renfrow went to Rancho High School this week as he spent some time with their football team and talked to them about the importance of eating a good breakfast, sponsored by the Dairy Council of Nevada.

"I'm talking dairy, breakfast, and exercise," Renfrow told CBS Sports Radio 1140. "Just talking about the importance of nutrition. I had a situation last year in Oakland, and I was not eating breakfast, and it would get to noon each day, and I would be tired and hungry. We would be going out to practice, and I couldn't perform my best and get better. I really just started drinking milk and eating breakfast every day, and it was big for me. I was excited to share that with the guys here."

