WATCH: Hunter Renfrow spends time with HS students talking breakfast

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow has a new secret weapon... BREAKFAST. Renfrow went to Rancho High School this week as he spent some time with their football team and talked to them about the importance of eating a good breakfast, sponsored by the Dairy Council of Nevada. "I'm talking dairy, breakfast, and exercise," Renfrow told CBS Sports Radio 1140. "Just talking about the importance of nutrition. I had a situation last year in Oakland, and I was not eating breakfast, and it would get to noon each day, and I would be tired and hungry. We would be going out to practice, and I couldn't perform my best and get better. I really just started drinking milk and eating breakfast every day, and it was big for me. I was excited to share that with the guys here."