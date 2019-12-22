WATCH: Hunter Renfrow scores impressive 56-yard TD vs. Chargers

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Hunter Renfrow is back healthy after his broken rib and lung injury he suffered last month. Renfrow caught a third-down pass on a slant and took it 56 yards for a first-quarter touchdown against the Chargers on Sunday. For the game, he had a career-high 7 catches for 107 yards.

He has 43 receptions for 503 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season.

Check it out below:

#Raiders rookie WR @renfrowhunter has 107 receiving yards. This is Renfrow's first career 100-yard receiving game in 65 games between his time in Clemson and Oakland, per @ESPNStatsInfo. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 22, 2019

Renfrow is the Raiders best WR and it's not close right now. — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) December 22, 2019