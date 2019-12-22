|
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow scores impressive 56-yard TD vs. Chargers
|Sunday, December 22, 2019 4:30 PM- -
Hunter Renfrow is back healthy after his broken rib and lung injury he suffered last month.
Renfrow caught a third-down pass on a slant and took it 56 yards for a first-quarter touchdown against the Chargers on Sunday.
For the game, he had a career-high 7 catches for 107 yards.
He has 43 receptions for 503 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season.
Check it out below:
Slant and go... and go... and gone.@renfrowhunter puts six on the board. #OAKvsLAC pic.twitter.com/9V0l77xHBf— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) December 22, 2019
#Raiders rookie WR @renfrowhunter has 107 receiving yards. This is Renfrow's first career 100-yard receiving game in 65 games between his time in Clemson and Oakland, per @ESPNStatsInfo.— Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 22, 2019
Renfrow is the Raiders best WR and it's not close right now.— Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) December 22, 2019