WATCH: Hunter Renfrow scores impressive 56-yard TD vs. Chargers
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, December 22, 2019 4:30 PM
Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports
Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports

Hunter Renfrow is back healthy after his broken rib and lung injury he suffered last month.

Renfrow caught a third-down pass on a slant and took it 56 yards for a first-quarter touchdown against the Chargers on Sunday.

For the game, he had a career-high 7 catches for 107 yards.

He has 43 receptions for 503 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season.

Check it out below:

