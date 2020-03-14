|
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow rookie highlights
|Saturday, March 14, 2020 12:11 PM- -
Raiders receiver
Hunter Renfrow made a big splash with his team during his rookie season.
Renfrow had 49 catches for 605 yards and four touchdowns this past season to cement himself as a viable part of the team's future. He was the fourth-highest graded rookie receiver according to Pro Football Focus. Over the last seven games of the season, he was impressive hauling in 35 passes on 45 targets for 490 yards and four touchdowns.
Look for him to make an even more significant impact next season.
Check out his rookie highlights below (3 minutes):
.@Raiders rookie @renfrowhunter picked up right where he left off at @ClemsonFB…— NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2020
And caught EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/18zIA7NxVS
