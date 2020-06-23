WATCH: Hunter Renfrow racing up a mountain after golf
Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Nothing says a cool-down period after playing a round of golf than by climbing a mountain.

Las Vegas receiver Hunter Renfrow and former LSU tight end Foster Moreau raced up a mountain in the desert recently and had a goal of making it under five minutes.

Check out Derek Carr's video of their race below:

