WATCH: Hunter Renfrow racing up a mountain after golf
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Nothing says a cool-down period after playing a round of golf than by climbing a mountain.
Las Vegas receiver Hunter Renfrow and former LSU tight end Foster Moreau raced up a mountain in the desert recently and had a goal of making it under five minutes. Check out Derek Carr's video of their race below:
???????? Foster Moreau & Hunter Renfrow climbing a mountain after a round of golf.— Raider Cody (@RaiderCody) June 21, 2020
(via @derekcarrqb’s IG) pic.twitter.com/NbapujwFEc
