WATCH: How will NFL handle allegations against Deshaun Watson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Mar 18, Thu 16:08
During a segment on SportsCenter on Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter discussed how the NFL will handle the allegations against Deshaun Watson.

"Well, Matt, first, I think it's important to point out, as you said, that no criminal charges have been filed," Schefter said. "And we need to hear more about these particular situations before we reach any conclusions, which is why nobody should jump to any right now."

Schefter says that the NFL is keeping a close eye on the situation.

"In terms of the NFL, the NFL is monitoring the situation as it always does," Schefter said. "And when we talk about teams that would be interested in Deshaun Watson, I think they also are monitoring the situation, gathering information. They will be in consultation with the NFL office."

Schefter doesn't believe these allegations will stop teams from trying to pursue Watson in a blockbuster trade.

"But I don't think that this is going to deter anybody's interest in Deshaun Watson if they are or considering a trade for him," he said. "Again, they are curious about this particular case. They are aware of the fact that no criminal charges have been filed. They will seek more information. But in speaking to some teams that are potentially interested in Deshaun Watson, they seemed to be ready to move ahead with him if somehow Houston is willing to trade him."

