WATCH: How to make a homemade mask out of a Tiger Rag
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, April 4, 2020 5:52 PM
WATCH: How to make a homemade mask out of a Tiger Rag

On Friday, the CDC recommended wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) during this coronavirus pandemic.

Since people are now making masks at home for their personal use, here is a video by Cassie Boggs that shows you how to make a homemade one out of a Tiger Rag.

Disclaimer: TigerNet.com does not have any recommendations or health advice on using any type of masks regarding COVID-19.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Gamecock fans upset as OC coach calls Dabo Swinney 'real Tiger King'
Gamecock fans upset as OC coach calls Dabo Swinney 'real Tiger King'
Bill O'Brien says trading DeAndre Hopkins was 'best interest of our team'
Bill O'Brien says trading DeAndre Hopkins was 'best interest of our team'
Clemson students launch website to save local restaurants
Clemson students launch website to save local restaurants
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week