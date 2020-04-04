WATCH: How to make a homemade mask out of a Tiger Rag

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

On Friday, the CDC recommended wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) during this coronavirus pandemic. Since people are now making masks at home for their personal use, here is a video by Cassie Boggs that shows you how to make a homemade one out of a Tiger Rag. The CDC says Americans should wear masks when it is necessary to go out. Here’s how to make your own mask w/a Tiger Rag by #Clemson Alumni staff member, Cassie Boggs.



*Note* This is NOT to be a permanent solution, replace N95 masks or for those who are at high risk. #stayhome pic.twitter.com/8Fa1djmcEh — Clemson Alumni Assoc (@ClemsonAlumni) April 3, 2020 Disclaimer: TigerNet.com does not have any recommendations or health advice on using any type of masks regarding COVID-19.