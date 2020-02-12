WATCH: Houston fan loses his mind after seeing Deshaun Watson
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, February 12, 2020 10:12 AM
Troy Taormina - USA Today Sports
Troy Taormina - USA Today Sports

It's shocking to see your sports idols in real life sometimes.

A fan named Kyle saw Houston franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson in downtown Houston on Sunday and lost his mind in the process.

"My boy D-Wat in the Bentley truck," Kyle screamed. "OH YEA! I see ya, boi. Hey, represent baby. Yeaaaaaa. OK. Yeaaaaa!"

The reaction has gone viral on SportsCenter:

Watson replied back on social media saying, "Much love my G!"

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Houston fan loses his mind after seeing Deshaun Watson
WATCH: Houston fan loses his mind after seeing Deshaun Watson
Clemson softball set to host sold-out home opener
Clemson softball set to host sold-out home opener
Monte Lee updates Clemson rotation, lineup and injuries
Monte Lee updates Clemson rotation, lineup and injuries
Post your comments!
Read all 9 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week