WATCH: Houston fan loses his mind after seeing Deshaun Watson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's shocking to see your sports idols in real life sometimes. A fan named Kyle saw Houston franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson in downtown Houston on Sunday and lost his mind in the process. "My boy D-Wat in the Bentley truck," Kyle screamed. "OH YEA! I see ya, boi. Hey, represent baby. Yeaaaaaa. OK. Yeaaaaa!"

The reaction has gone viral on SportsCenter:

These fans were really excited to pull up next to @deshaunwatson ??



(via @BeezyKyle) pic.twitter.com/JWlrOPxszZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2020

Watson replied back on social media saying, "Much love my G!"

Much love my G! ?????? https://t.co/I0ZlVW5W5z — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 11, 2020