|
WATCH: Houston fan loses his mind after seeing Deshaun Watson
|Wednesday, February 12, 2020 10:12 AM- -
It's shocking to see your sports idols in real life sometimes.
A fan named Kyle saw Houston franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson in downtown Houston on Sunday and lost his mind in the process. "My boy D-Wat in the Bentley truck," Kyle screamed. "OH YEA! I see ya, boi. Hey, represent baby. Yeaaaaaa. OK. Yeaaaaa!"
A fan named Kyle saw Houston franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson in downtown Houston on Sunday and lost his mind in the process.
"My boy D-Wat in the Bentley truck," Kyle screamed. "OH YEA! I see ya, boi. Hey, represent baby. Yeaaaaaa. OK. Yeaaaaa!"
The reaction has gone viral on SportsCenter:
These fans were really excited to pull up next to @deshaunwatson ??— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2020
(via @BeezyKyle) pic.twitter.com/JWlrOPxszZ
Watson replied back on social media saying, "Much love my G!"
Much love my G! ?????? https://t.co/I0ZlVW5W5z— Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 11, 2020
Tags: Deshaun Watson