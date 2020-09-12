|
WATCH: Highlights of Clemson's road win over Wake Forest
|Saturday, September 12, 2020 11:30 PM- -
Check out highlights of No. 1 Clemson's 37-13 road win over Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Saturday night.
B.T. Potter's 52-yard FG:
WOW. Here’s the 52-yarder from BT Potter. ??— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 13, 2020
What distance would this have been good from? pic.twitter.com/rarD7jEUil
Big hit by the Clemson defense:
Clemson's defense is a brick wall ??— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 13, 2020
(?? @Truistnews) pic.twitter.com/3aWgv1Tg0e
More highlights of Clemson's road trip:
Clemson wins, 37-13!— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 13, 2020
1?? - 0??
Feels good to be back. ??#ALLIN ????
GO TIGERS! pic.twitter.com/NJTDhMXCeD