WATCH: Highlights of Clemson's road win over Wake Forest
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 12, 2020 11:30 PM

Check out highlights of No. 1 Clemson's 37-13 road win over Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Saturday night.

B.T. Potter's 52-yard FG:

Big hit by the Clemson defense:

More highlights of Clemson's road trip:

Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
Clemson unveils helmet stickers, jerseys for Wake Forest
Clemson-Wake Forest kickoff time pushed back
