WATCH: Highlights of Clemson's road win over Wake Forest

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out highlights of No. 1 Clemson's 37-13 road win over Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Saturday night.

B.T. Potter's 52-yard FG:

WOW. Here’s the 52-yarder from BT Potter. ??



What distance would this have been good from? pic.twitter.com/rarD7jEUil — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 13, 2020

Big hit by the Clemson defense:

Clemson's defense is a brick wall ??



(?? @Truistnews) pic.twitter.com/3aWgv1Tg0e — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 13, 2020

More highlights of Clemson's road trip:

Clemson wins, 37-13!



1?? - 0??



Feels good to be back. ??#ALLIN ????



GO TIGERS! pic.twitter.com/NJTDhMXCeD — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 13, 2020