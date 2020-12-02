WATCH: Highlights of Clemson's 75-38 win over SC State
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 2, Wed 21:04

Check out highlights of Clemson's 75-38 blowout win over South Carolina State on Wednesday night.

Video Description: The Clemson Tigers continued their impressive start to the season with a 75-38 win at home over South Carolina State on Wednesday. It was a balanced game on offense as 12 players scored in the game, led by Hunter Tyson's 13 points and Olivier-Maxence Proper's 11 points. The Tigers' defense was impressive throughout the game, holding the Bulldogs to 29% shooting from the floor and forcing 24 turnovers in the win.

