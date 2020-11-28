|
WATCH: Highlights of Clemson's 52-17 blowout win over Pittsburgh
|Saturday, November 28, 2020 7:40 PM- -
No. 3 Clemson wins comfortably against Pittsburgh 52-17 on Senior Day on Saturday.
The Tigers' senior class is the first-ever to go undefeated in Death Valley since the facility opened in 1942.
Check out assorted highlights of the win:
A beautiful day in Death Valley.#ALLIN ???? pic.twitter.com/cJUdxbz9NY— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 29, 2020
Good to have you back, Tyler! pic.twitter.com/c5ooQpgw59— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 29, 2020