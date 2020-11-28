WATCH: Highlights of Clemson's 52-17 blowout win over Pittsburgh
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 28, 2020 7:40 PM

No. 3 Clemson wins comfortably against Pittsburgh 52-17 on Senior Day on Saturday.

The Tigers' senior class is the first-ever to go undefeated in Death Valley since the facility opened in 1942.

Check out assorted highlights of the win:

Trevor Lawrence thanks Clemson fans after his final home game
WATCH: ESPN Postgame interview with Dabo Swinney
Swinney says Derion Kendrick isn't in dog house - he's in the 'love shack'
Top Clemson News of the Week