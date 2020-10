WATCH: Highlights of Clemson's 47-21 win over Syracuse

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson's defeated Syracuse 47-21 on Saturday afternoon inside Death Valley.

It was Clemson's 35th straight regular-season victory which is tied for the fifth-longest streak in the AP Poll era according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Check out various highlights below:

Anotha’ W in The Valley ???? pic.twitter.com/oY9P3oeubC — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 24, 2020