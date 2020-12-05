|
WATCH: Highlights of Clemson's 45-10 win over VT
|2020 Dec 5, Sat 23:05- -
Check out assorted highlights of Clemson's 45-10 blowout win over Virginia Tech on Saturday night.
"As crazy as it's been, as many wrinkles and obstacles and adjustments, there are still constants in College Football -- the Clemson Tigers are one of them."— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 6, 2020
Amazing, surreal moment as the Tigers sing the alma mater on live broadcast TV after clinching a trip to the #ACCFCG. pic.twitter.com/bcaYkntp1w
See you in Charlotte! #ChampionshipPhase pic.twitter.com/dNEIxbBOdN— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 6, 2020