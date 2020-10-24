WATCH: Halftime interview with Dabo Swinney

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to ACC Network during halftime of Clemson's 27-14 lead against Syracuse on Saturday.

"We just got to make the plays there, Swinney said. "Plays are there. We are not doing a good job taking care of being Clemson. Dropped balls and missed throws. We had a lot there. We aren't executing with our precision of what we are doing."

Swinney thinks they will get it corrected for the second half.

"It's more about us. It's about us being precise about what we do. We will clean it up. Just be Clemson and be who we are."

