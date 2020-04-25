WATCH: Gruden says Raiders keeping 'Clemson pipeline hot' in call with Muse

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Former Clemson defender Tanner Muse is joining a trio of former Tiger teammates in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders after his 100th overall selection late Friday. Jon Gruden told Muse in a call Friday that he was happy to keep that "Clemson Tiger pipeline hot" with his selection and that Gruden was counting on Muse to be a factor at linebacker and on special teams. Check out more from the call below:

Ready for duty.



Straight from the jump, we think @tanner_muse and Coach Gruden are gonna get along just fine. pic.twitter.com/TOyrqhfb64 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 25, 2020

Muse talking to Gruden:

When @tanner_muse took the call from Coach Gruden and said...



“Oh yeah. Clemson Family. No doubt!”



We felt that ?? pic.twitter.com/VMHlU2BEPZ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020