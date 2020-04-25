BREAKING

WATCH: Gruden says Raiders keeping 'Clemson pipeline hot' in call with Muse
by - Correspondent - Saturday, April 25, 2020 11:07 AM

Former Clemson defender Tanner Muse is joining a trio of former Tiger teammates in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders after his 100th overall selection late Friday.

Jon Gruden told Muse in a call Friday that he was happy to keep that "Clemson Tiger pipeline hot" with his selection and that Gruden was counting on Muse to be a factor at linebacker and on special teams.

Check out more from the call below:

Muse talking to Gruden:

