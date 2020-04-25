|
WATCH: Gruden says Raiders keeping 'Clemson pipeline hot' in call with Muse
|Saturday, April 25, 2020 11:07 AM- -
Former Clemson defender
Tanner Muse is joining a trio of former Tiger teammates in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders after his 100th overall selection late Friday.
Jon Gruden told Muse in a call Friday that he was happy to keep that "Clemson Tiger pipeline hot" with his selection and that Gruden was counting on Muse to be a factor at linebacker and on special teams. Check out more from the call below:
Jon Gruden told Muse in a call Friday that he was happy to keep that "Clemson Tiger pipeline hot" with his selection and that Gruden was counting on Muse to be a factor at linebacker and on special teams.
Check out more from the call below:
Ready for duty.— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 25, 2020
Straight from the jump, we think @tanner_muse and Coach Gruden are gonna get along just fine. pic.twitter.com/TOyrqhfb64
Muse talking to Gruden:
When @tanner_muse took the call from Coach Gruden and said...— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
“Oh yeah. Clemson Family. No doubt!”
We felt that ?? pic.twitter.com/VMHlU2BEPZ
Tags: Tanner Muse