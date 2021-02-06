WATCH: Grady Jarrett surprises kid that loses family in house fire with Super Bowl tickets
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Feb 6, Sat 09:35
Grady Jarrett does great things on and off the field (Photo: Jason Getz / USATODAY)
Grady Jarrett does great things on and off the field (Photo: Jason Getz / USATODAY)

Atlanta Falcons standout Grady Jarrett surprised 12-year-old Taeden Johnson of Athens, GA with Super Bowl tickets via a Zoom call Thursday.

“Me and my friends at the NFL, we want to grant you two tickets to the Super Bowl this year,” Jarrett told Taeden. “The NFL and the Falcons are going to take really good care of you this year, and you’re going to have a memorable time, man.”

Tragically, Johnson lost his family, including his mother, sister, and grandmother, in a house fire on Jan. 27.

A GoFundMe account that has been set up for Taeden and his half-sister has raised more than 200K.

