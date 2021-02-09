WATCH: Getting to know Clemson's mid-year enrollees
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Feb 9, Tue 08:45

Check out the following National Signing Day video of Clemson's mid-year enrollees, interviewed by the director of recruiting Jordan Sorrells.

Here is the list of the new players in the video:

1 - RB Will Shipley

3 - WR Dacari Collins

9 - TE Jake Briningstool

26 - S Andrew Mukuba

26 - RB Phil Mafah

29 - CB Nathaniel Wiggins

44 - DE Cade Denhoff

53 - C Ryan Linthicum

54 - LB Jeremiah Trotter, Jr

55 - DT Payton Page

74 - OL Marcus Tate

80 - WR Beaux Collins

