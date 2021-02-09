|
WATCH: Getting to know Clemson's mid-year enrollees
Check out the following National Signing Day video of Clemson's mid-year enrollees, interviewed by the director of recruiting Jordan Sorrells.
Here is the list of the new players in the video:
1 - RB Will Shipley
3 - WR Dacari Collins
9 - TE Jake Briningstool
26 - S Andrew Mukuba
26 - RB Phil Mafah
29 - CB Nathaniel Wiggins
44 - DE Cade Denhoff
53 - C Ryan Linthicum
54 - LB Jeremiah Trotter, Jr
55 - DT Payton Page
74 - OL Marcus Tate
80 - WR Beaux Collins