|
WATCH: Freshman Clemson WR makes incredible one-handed catch
|2020 Dec 19, Sat 18:21-
Freshman Clemson receiver
EJ Williams showed why he's had some high praise from coaches all year in a start for the ACC title Saturday.
Williams pulled down this incredible one-handed grab in the second half against the Irish:
Williams pulled down this incredible one-handed grab in the second half against the Irish:
ABSURD ONE-HANDED CATCH BY EJ WILLIAMS ?? pic.twitter.com/VmTzXGFBfX— The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 19, 2020
Just FYI, he's a freshman.@_ejda1— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 19, 2020
(Watch live on ABC) pic.twitter.com/eRgvEjkY5r
Williams had three catches for 70 yards and a TD into the third quarter Saturday.
So, EJ Williams is from Phenix City, Alabama. He went to the same HS as Justyn Ross.— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 19, 2020
Apparently, Phenix City is where you learn to make ridiculous one-handed catches and have huge games vs. Notre Dame.@_ejda1 @_jross8 #ClemsonFamily ????#WRU ?? pic.twitter.com/wrmV4Pf3FL