WATCH: Freshman Clemson WR makes incredible one-handed catch

Freshman Clemson receiver EJ Williams showed why he's had some high praise from coaches all year in a start for the ACC title Saturday. Williams pulled down this incredible one-handed grab in the second half against the Irish:

ABSURD ONE-HANDED CATCH BY EJ WILLIAMS ?? pic.twitter.com/VmTzXGFBfX — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 19, 2020

Williams had three catches for 70 yards and a TD into the third quarter Saturday.

So, EJ Williams is from Phenix City, Alabama. He went to the same HS as Justyn Ross.



Apparently, Phenix City is where you learn to make ridiculous one-handed catches and have huge games vs. Notre Dame.@_ejda1 @_jross8 #ClemsonFamily ????#WRU ?? pic.twitter.com/wrmV4Pf3FL — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 19, 2020