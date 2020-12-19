WATCH: Freshman Clemson WR makes incredible one-handed catch
by - 2020 Dec 19, Sat 18:21

Freshman Clemson receiver EJ Williams showed why he's had some high praise from coaches all year in a start for the ACC title Saturday.

Williams pulled down this incredible one-handed grab in the second half against the Irish:

Williams had three catches for 70 yards and a TD into the third quarter Saturday.

Clemson announces players out for ACCCG vs. Notre Dame
Twitter reacts to Clemson's dominating win over Notre Dame
Tony Elliott releases statement on Auburn coaching rumors
