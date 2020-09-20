WATCH: Frank Ladson sets career highs vs. The Citadel
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, September 20, 2020 1:37 PM

Check out highlights of Clmeson receiver Frank Ladson's impressive performance against The Citadel on Saturday, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: With no Tee Higgins or Justyn Ross Clemson needs a wide receiver to step up, and in Week 2 sophomore Frank Ladson Jr. Looked up to the task. Ladson had three catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns, all career highs.

