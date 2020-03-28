WATCH: Four Seasons (Life as a Tiger)
by - Correspondent - Saturday, March 28, 2020 4:55 PM

Clemson football released an inside look into what it's like to be a Tiger on Saturday.

Video description: "A @ClemsonFB exclusive, watch 'Four Seasons' to get a comprehensive view of 'what it's like to be a Tiger.' See what life is like off the field in the Reeves Operations Complex and around Clemson's campus for our student-athletes and coaches. Winter, spring, summer or fall -- the Clemson Tigers have it best of all."

Watch below:

