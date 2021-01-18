WATCH: Former Clemson students discuss traveling to Martin Luther King's funeral
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Jan 18, Mon 19:18
Martin Luther King Day became a federal holiday in 1983
Martin Luther King Day became a federal holiday in 1983

Happy MLK Day which celebrates the birthday of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

To celebrate, ACC Network released a short video featuring Samuel Bass, Ron Berry, Dr. Louis Lynn, and Larry Nazry who were among the first African-American students at Clemson University.

During their time at Tiger Town, they were able to pay their respects to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. after his assassination by going to his funeral by borrowing a couple of vans from Clemson.

"Certainly at this time in our history for a major white University to assist their black students to attend Dr. Martin Luther King's funeral was unusual," a former student said in the video.

Check out them discussing their experiences below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson DE returning for 2021 season
Clemson DE returning for 2021 season
Clemson safety using NCAA waiver to return
Clemson safety using NCAA waiver to return
ESPN report: Deshaun Watson may have played last snap with Texans
ESPN report: Deshaun Watson may have played last snap with Texans
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Other Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week