WATCH: Former Clemson students discuss traveling to Martin Luther King's funeral

To celebrate, ACC Network released a short video featuring Samuel Bass, Ron Berry, Dr. Louis Lynn, and Larry Nazry who were among the first African-American students at Clemson University.

During their time at Tiger Town, they were able to pay their respects to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. after his assassination by going to his funeral by borrowing a couple of vans from Clemson.

"Certainly at this time in our history for a major white University to assist their black students to attend Dr. Martin Luther King's funeral was unusual," a former student said in the video.

Check out them discussing their experiences below: