WATCH: Former Clemson WR shines in Senior Bowl

TigerNet Staff by

Amari Rodgers found the end zone a couple times in the Senior Bowl action on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama. His first score came while taking a lick for a 15-yard reception: Have a week, Amari Rodgers



pic.twitter.com/UjtKVtQNMC — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 30, 2021 Later, Rodgers worked his way through traffic to bring down a 2-point conversion catch: Amari!! Another really impressive play on the conversion @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/g9CxMHk6Uu — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) January 30, 2021 He also notched an 11-yard punt return and four total catches for 23 yards. Former Tiger teammate Cornell Powell also tallied two catches for 42 yards in the game.

Both Rodgers and Powell were hailed as stars of Senior Bowl practice this week.

Amari Rodgers is such a stud. Speed, explosiveness, thick lower build and the catch radius to regularly make plays on the ball off his frame like he did on that 2-point reception. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) January 30, 2021

I asked Coach Rhule who were some players he was impressed with from this week and during the game. He mentions #Miami EDGE Quincy Roche, #Clemson WR Amari Rodgers, and #UCF DB Richie Grant. — Jared Feinberg (@JrodDraftScout) January 30, 2021

Great week of work @seniorbowl ! Competed against the best and learned from the best. Mission not done yet though..?????? — Amari Rodgers3?? (@arodgers_3) January 31, 2021