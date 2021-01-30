WATCH: Former Clemson WR shines in Senior Bowl
by - 2021 Jan 30, Sat 17:46

Amari Rodgers found the end zone a couple times in the Senior Bowl action on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.

His first score came while taking a lick for a 15-yard reception:

Later, Rodgers worked his way through traffic to bring down a 2-point conversion catch:

He also notched an 11-yard punt return and four total catches for 23 yards.

Former Tiger teammate Cornell Powell also tallied two catches for 42 yards in the game.

Both Rodgers and Powell were hailed as stars of Senior Bowl practice this week.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Former Clemson WR shines in Senior Bowl
WATCH: Former Clemson WR shines in Senior Bowl
Tigers blown out at Duke as slide continues
Tigers blown out at Duke as slide continues
WATCH: Amari Rodgers route-running breakdown at Senior Bowl
WATCH: Amari Rodgers route-running breakdown at Senior Bowl
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week