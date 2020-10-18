WATCH: Former Clemson DT's first career interception
by - Sunday, October 18, 2020 3:40 PM

DeShawn Williams showed Sunday why he's getting his chance in the NFL after bouncing around the league since 2015.

Williams displayed some real athleticism to grab his first interception in seven games at the NFL level, off of a deflection:

The previously 1-3 Broncos hung on for an 18-12 win at New England. Williams had three tackles in addition to the the interception.

Williams had six combo tackles with a pass breakup in his first two games this season since being promoted from the practice squad.

