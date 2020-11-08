WATCH: Former Clemson DE blocks punt vs. Vikings
Bryant and his teammates were happy after the block
Former Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant was activated for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings after being on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list all season.

Bryant made an immediate impact in his season debut by coming off the edge and blocking a punt in the third quarter.

This is the second straight week that the Lions have blocked a punt.

The fourth-round draft pick missed time last season with a shoulder injury and had surgery before his rookie year for a torn pectoral muscle.

Bryant earned first-team All-America honors as a junior and logged 29 starts in 51 games as a Tiger.

Check out this punt block below:

