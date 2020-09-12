BREAKING

WATCH: First career touchdown reception for J.C. Chalk
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 12, 2020 9:44 PM
WATCH: First career touchdown reception for J.C. Chalk

The Clemson Football team is up 24-0 at halftime against Wake Forest on Saturday night.

With under two minutes to go until halftime, Trevor Lawrence threw a nice ball to veteran tight end J.C. Chalk in the corner of the endzone to put Clemson up 23-0.

It was Chalk's first touchdown reception of his carer.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
Clemson unveils helmet stickers, jerseys for Wake Forest
Clemson unveils helmet stickers, jerseys for Wake Forest
Clemson-Wake Forest kickoff time pushed back
Clemson-Wake Forest kickoff time pushed back
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top JC Chalk News
Top Clemson News of the Week