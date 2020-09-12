WATCH: First career touchdown reception for J.C. Chalk

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson Football team is up 24-0 at halftime against Wake Forest on Saturday night.

With under two minutes to go until halftime, Trevor Lawrence threw a nice ball to veteran tight end J.C. Chalk in the corner of the endzone to put Clemson up 23-0.

It was Chalk's first touchdown reception of his carer.

WATCH: First career TD reception for senior JC Chalk! Beautiful throw, beautiful catch.



Watch the second half LIVE here: https://t.co/39rm1LzZeJ pic.twitter.com/ZNMXSBtXLr — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 13, 2020

.@AlabamaFTBL legend Gene Stallings must be smiling tonight seeing his grandson JC Chalk of @ClemsonFB score his 1st collegiate TD.#JCChalk is a senior who now has 18 career receptions.



ABC screen grab.@UofAlabama @UA_Athletics pic.twitter.com/qTl7PeODmY — Rick Karle WVTM 13 (@RickKarle) September 13, 2020