WATCH: First career touchdown reception for J.C. Chalk
|Saturday, September 12, 2020 9:44 PM- -
The Clemson Football team is up 24-0 at halftime against Wake Forest on Saturday night.
With under two minutes to go until halftime, Trevor Lawrence threw a nice ball to veteran tight end J.C. Chalk in the corner of the endzone to put Clemson up 23-0.
It was Chalk's first touchdown reception of his carer.
WATCH: First career TD reception for senior JC Chalk! Beautiful throw, beautiful catch.— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 13, 2020
Watch the second half LIVE here: https://t.co/39rm1LzZeJ pic.twitter.com/ZNMXSBtXLr
.@AlabamaFTBL legend Gene Stallings must be smiling tonight seeing his grandson JC Chalk of @ClemsonFB score his 1st collegiate TD.#JCChalk is a senior who now has 18 career receptions.— Rick Karle WVTM 13 (@RickKarle) September 13, 2020
ABC screen grab.@UofAlabama @UA_Athletics pic.twitter.com/qTl7PeODmY