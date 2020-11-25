WATCH: Finebaum, Kellerman argue about Clemson's No. 3 ranking

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN analysts Paul Finebaum and Max Kellerman argued about Clemson's No. 3 ranking during Wednesday's 'First Take' show.

Kellerman thinks that Clemson should be ranked No. 2 ahead of Notre Dame despite losing to the Irish in double overtime.

"If we are being honest, Clemson has a very good case that in fact they should be ranked second," Kellerman said. "The reason I say that is this. Just do a thought experiment with me. They have Trevor Lawrence for that game, by how many scores do they win and I'm not taking anything away from Notre Dame."

Finebaum disagreed with Kellerman's take in the following video: